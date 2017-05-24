Fans voted Chris Blue as the season 12 winner of ‘The Voice,’ and he could not contain his excitement. After taking a night to let it all soak in, Chris took to Instagram to thanks his fans, coach and loved ones with a sweet, enthusiastic message. Check it out!

“Omg I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS REAL!!!” Chris Blue, 26, wrote on Instagram May 24, less than 12 hours after he was crowned winner of The Voice. “Life has had its struggles and the obstacles have had their days of victory but we NEVER quit!! Did we @aliciakeys? And now I can finally call myself and to every person that believed prayed and loved from the beginning!! My fiancee parents siblings and ALL OF YOU!! We are champions!!!!!” Along with the sweet message, Chris shared a series of photos from after The Voice finale, including a shot of him holding his trophy and a victory belt while looking up with a huge smile of relief.

In the finale, Chris beat out Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden and Jesse Larson to be named the champion, giving his coach, Alicia Keys, her first win on the show. The two have formed an amazing bond throughout the season, and the looks on their faces when Carson Daly announced Chris as the winner was incredible to see. “We did it!!!” Alicia tweeted. “@ChrisBlueLive!!!! From the moment I heard your blind audition, I knew you could go all the way. Thank YOU to everyone who supported us on this journey to the #VoiceFinale!! We couldn’t have done it without you!!”

Now that the show is over, Chris has plans to finally marry his fiancee, Stephanie, this July, but he’ll also start working on his music. Chris already has plans for his upcoming album, which he’s adamant will “make [people] feel good an enjoy life.” We can’t wait to hear it!

HollywoodLifers, did you expect Chris to win The Voice?