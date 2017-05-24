‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Britt Nilsson Engaged To Boyfriend Jeremy Byrne — Cute Pic

Wedding bells will soon be ringing! Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Britt Nilsson is getting married to her boyfriend Jeremy Byrne and we couldn’t be happier for the couple.

Britt Nilsson has officially found her prince charming. The Bachelorette alum is marrying her beau Jeremy Byrne and the way they announced their engaged was off the charts cute! Britt shared her “really big news” on both Instagram and YouTube with adorable pics and videos. Click here to see photos of former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars’ engagement rings.

“I am grateful to God for bringing this dream to life!” Britt told E! News after the announcement. “The time is finally right and I am abundantly expectant and hopeful and beyond excited to spend my life with my best friend in the world! Jeremy makes me a better person, every single day. I am so thankful and feel so much peace as we enter this next season together! Praise God! Woo hoo!!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/brittkarolina/

HollywoodLifers, leave your congratulations for Britt and Jeremy below!