Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: The Sexy Summer Vacation He’s Planning With Her

Gwen Stefani better pack a bikini and plenty of sunscreen as sweetie Blake Shelton has some sexy summer plans for the couple. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on where he’s whisking her off to.

When you’re dating a country boy, don’t be expecting fancy vacations to the Caribbean or yachting on the Mediterranean. Blake Shelton, 40, likes the simple kind of life and is going to be taking Gwen Stefani, 47, to his Oklahoma lake house for some good old-fashioned summer fun. “Blake’s planning to take Gwen to his place on Lake Texoma this summer. He wants to take her boating and fishing and all that fun lake stuff,” a source close to Blake tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The singer and her three sons have totally taken a shine to country life, as the boys love going off roading and playing in the woods.

“He grew up spending his summers at that lake, it’s only an hour from his hometown. He loves it there, especially in the summer, it’s one of his favorite places on earth. The only thing that makes it better is having Gwen there by his side. They’ll have cookouts and campfires and maybe a little skinny dipping with Gwen. That’s his idea of the perfect summer vacation,” our insider adds.

It’s amazing how much city girl Gwen has become so at home with Blake’s laid back country lifestyle. They spend tons of time on his massive ranch in Tishamingo and his lake house adds even more fun. She’s shown in plenty of Snapchat videos how happy she is just sitting around his patio fire pit while the “Came Here To Forget” singer drinks beer and her sons toast marshmallows. It looks so relaxing and is the perfect way to kick back now that the couple has wrapped up season 12 of The Voice.

