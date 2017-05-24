Scott Disick & Bella Thorne: ‘Revenge Trip’ To Cannes Was Meant To Ruin Kourtney’s Vacay

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne were caught canoodling in Cannes (say that three times fast) and now we’re hearing that it was absolutely intentional. Scott was trying to take ‘revenge’ on Kourtney Kardashian and wreck her trip with Younes Bendjima! Here’s the latest.

Here’s a thought: Scott Disick, 33, is still hung up on Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and his little PDA session with Bella Thorne, 19, is all part of a plan to get Kourt’s attention. Shocking, right? “Scott was not supposed to be in Cannes this year,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “This was a very last minute trip, and it was all for revenge on Kourtney,” the insider adds. Yeah, we can see that. When has Scott ever risen above it all?

Anyway, Scott’s ultimate goal was to ruin Kourtney’s own Cannes trip with her new boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, after he saw them, the insider continues. “He went insane with jealousy when he saw the pictures of Kourtney and Younes together in Cannes,” the source explains, referring to Kourt and Younes’ own cuddly, romantic couple pics. “Then he hopped on a plane to ruin her trip.” Very mature, Scott. Then again, did we expect anything else from the guy?

Finally, Scott is absolutely hamming it up for the cameras with Bella on purpose — even fondling her breasts in public, as we saw — according to our source. “He’s rubbing his relationship with Bella in Kourtney’s face,” the insider admits, “Because he know the relationship upsets her and that’s what he wants.” Okay, so maybe Scott thinks the relationship makes Kourtney mad, but we’ll keep you updated on how she actually feels.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Bella are only together as part of a revenge plan? Tell us in the comments how you feel about all this!