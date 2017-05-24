Bella Hadid Crushing On Heavyweight Champ Anthony Joshua: She’s ‘Ready To Fall In Love’

REX/Shutterstock

Forget the casual dating scene, Bella Hadid is ‘ready to fall in love’ again! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s mega-crushing on heavyweight campion Anthony Joshua and wants to be in a serious, committed relationship.

If you thought Bella Hadid, 20, was the type of girl to sit around and cry into a carton of ice cream over her ex-boyfriend, THINK AGAIN! The supermodel is moving on from The Weeknd just fine with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, 27. “She’s finally ready to fall in love again,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s enjoying being single, working and being independent — but she also misses having a boyfriend who loves her. Bella is in a happy place and has set her eyes on the champ, Anthony.” Let’s be real, the British athlete is VERY easy on the eyes so we can’t blame the brunette beauty for swooning.

It seems she’s totally forgotten about The Weeknd, which is definitely a good thing since he’s moved on with Selena Gomez. “Bella loves that Anthony is tall, dark, handsome, and everything her ex was not,” the source continues. “Anthony is a total British gentlemen and she loves his accent too.” They say timing is everything, which could not be more true for the Nike model and the newly-single boxer. He previously dated yoga instructor Nicole Osbourne and the two allegedly share a son together. Could Bella be his new step-mom? Is she ready to take on that role so soon?

Perhaps not, because she enjoyed a romantic dinner date with a mystery man in Rome! It appears she’s two-timing Joshua, because the two shared a hug AND a kiss at the end of their candlelit meal. The runway superstar also walked home with a bouquet of red roses in her hand — what does Joshua think about that? If Bella is really ready for love again, she may have to pick one guy before they BOTH leave her. That would be the worst case scenario.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella will find true love with Anthony? Comment below!

