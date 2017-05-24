Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Bare Butt In Thong Bikini While Making Out With Her ‘Babe’

Courtesy of Instagram

Get it, girl! Ariel Winter showed off her curvy figure in a sizzling new Instagram pic, as she locked lips with her hot BF, Levi Meaden. The actress exposed her body in a thong bikini, and we totally got a glimpse of what’s ‘back there.’

Ariel Winter, 19, is one cheeky gal! The Modern Family star took to her Instagram account on May 24 to post a pic of herself in a tight bikini, and part of her butt was in plain sight. She was joined by her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 29, and the two were in a steamy make-out session during their trip to Vancouver. Ariel captioned the photo: “Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends. Super lucky. Also… those wreck beach stairs though!!!!!!!” Ariel looked absolutely stunning in her blue swimsuit as her beau wrapped his arm around her.

Ariel has always been comfortable flashing her curves on social media. A number of her images exude portions of her backside, something she is definitely proud of! But this doesn’t always come with praise from fans. One of her followers recently accused her of editing her photos to make her look skinnier. One comment says, “Photoshop much?” while another person wrote, “Liar — you alter your photos.” Ariel responded with “This is the real me. I don’t Photoshop my photos. People look different at different angles.” Good for you, girl!

The actress’s boyfriend seems pretty happy to be in a relationship with someone who’s so confident about herself! The couple has gotten so serious that they started living together. Ariel spilled the news on May 10 when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I bought my own house last year, which is really exciting for me,” Ariel said. “My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff and he’s great.”

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Ariel’s sexy new Instagram pic with Levi? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.