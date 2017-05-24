Ariana Grande Cancels Multiple Shows After Manchester Attack: Will She Reschedule?

In wake of the May 22 Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande has canceled part of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour, her team has confirmed. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what may happen to the singer’s production in the aftermath of the tragic accident.

Ariana Grande, 23, has cancelled multiple concerts on her Dangerous Woman tour until at least June 5, according to TMZ, May 24. She may cancel more shows depending on how long it takes her team to determine how to go about new security and safety concerns at her shows. The singer’s team confirmed that her tour has been suspended until “we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.”

The singer’s tour was set to head to multiple countries around Europe through June 17. The following shows have been canceled: May 25-26, London, UK; May 28, Antwerp, Belgium; May 31-June 1, Lodz, Poland; June 3, Frankfurt, Germany; June 5, Zurich, Switzerland; Ariana’s tour is scheduled to run through the summer, where it will wrap up Hong Kong, China on Sept. 21. It is unclear at this time if Ariana will reschedule shows or terminate her entire tour.

As we previously reported, Ariana returned home to Boca Raton, Florida on May 23 with her mother, Joan Grande — after the Manchester bombing [May 22]. The singer, who was not hurt in the attack, appeared visibly distraught when she stepped off a private jet, where she met her boyfriend, Mac Miller, 25. See the first photos of the pop star after the Manchester bombing, here.

We’re happy to hear that Ariana has postponed her tour in the wake of the awful tragedy that left 22 dead and over 59 injured. Providing support to the victims and their families during this difficult time is the most important thing right now; as well as the future safety of the singer and her fans.

With Ariana’s tour up in the air, there could be a few technical matters to sort out down the line. Depending on what is exactly in her tour contract, the singer could be responsible for a potential massive revenue fallout, and/or her team could lose a large sum of money. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke to Entertainment & Music Attorney Melissa K. Dagodag, who broke down two potential contract clauses Ariana could have.

“There might be a clause in her tour contract called a force majeure,” Dagodag said. “That typically applies if there is an earthquake or a riot or something like that, where someone can terminate the contract or postpone a contract due to a force majeure or unforeseeable circumstance occurring,” she explained.

Dagodag said that the Manchester attack could fall into that “force majeure clause” if Ariana has it in her contract. “If she were traumatized by the situation herself, she could use that force majeure clause to terminate or postpone the other tour dates.”

The attorney also pointed out a second clause that involves a “disability” of sorts. “If she is feeling very emotionally upset, perhaps there is a disability clause that allows her to either [act on] terminating or postponing her tour,” Dagodag revealed.

Regardless of the clauses, Ariana is able to terminate or postpone her tour at will, Dagodag, said. However, without the clauses, she would be in breach of contract, which could result in major money issues. “With over 30 concerts remaining on her schedule, there could be as much as $20 million or more in total concert revenue in limbo.. including merchandise, for the venues, herself, her management team and everyone else working on the tour.” Yikes.

As we previously reported, police have identified the Manchester suicide bombing suspect as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who died after detonating a ball bearing bomb. For more information on the suspect and the tragic attack, click here.

