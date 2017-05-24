Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray Over For Good? She Admits Their Breakup’s Been Tough

SplashNews

Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray’s relationship woes have felt like an endless rollercoaster ride. But, are they giving their love another shot? In a new interview, Amanda addressed the rumors that he’s trying to win her back, and you’ll be shocked at what the truth really is! Get the scoop!

Here’s the deal — After months of speculation, Amanda Stanton, 26, and Josh Murray, 32, are done, for good! The blogger admitted that she and Josh are never getting back together in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 23.

Since the pair have been spotted together since their Dec. 2016 split, we wouldn’t have believed that they were over for good. However, Amanda, herself set the record straight this time. “He’s not trying to get back with me,” she admitted. “I’m not trying to get back with him. I think we’ve both moved on… I think for me, I’ve kind of closed that chapter, and I’m moving on from it.” Wow.

Nonetheless, it hasn’t been all that easy. Amanda revealed that although she’s moved on from Josh, their messy split has been difficult to deal with. “That’s what’s kind of been hard for me, is that it has kind of been not the most amicable breakup and that’s been tough,” she confessed. “I wish it could be, and I hope that it can be.”

That’s a completely different tune than what she was whistling just a few months ago. In March 2017, Amanda told E News! that Josh “is the worst,” and “everybody warned” her about him. Her candid comments came after Josh had called the cops on her when he took back an Audi that he purchased while they were still together. He also claimed that Amanda had been verbally abusive to both him and his assistant.

However, Amanda later shut down the accusations when she told the outlet, “It’s all a lie! It’s just really frustrating.” She claimed that Josh went above and beyond to make the dispute a big “setup” just so they could “write an article about it.” Yikes.

Amanda and Josh got engaged in 2016 when they were both contestants on Bachelor In Paradise. While the pair seemed like the picture perfect couple — with Josh attending to her children, Charlie and Kinsley — they were far from it behind the scenes. The pair fought on and off throughout their short-lived relationship, which ultimately met its demise in Dec. 2016.

The tumultuous couple had met up a few times after their split, but nothing ever came from it. “We’ve seen each other a couple times [since the split],” she told the site. “I think that’s just kind of bound to happen when you’re both part of the Bachelor family, but no, we’re not going to get back together.”

Amanda admitted that she’s been focusing on traveling and her children since the split. And, the blonde bombshell is not “actively trying to find somebody” right now. But, listen up guys — “If someone comes along,” then she’s open to it.

