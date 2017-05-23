‘The Voice’ Recap: And The Winner Of Season 12 Is…

Courtesy of NBC

The finale of ‘The Voice’ was super jam-packed on May 23, but it all concluded with the moment we’ve been waiting for: The revelation of the season 12 winner! So, was it Chris Blue, Aliyah Moulden, Lauren Duski or Jesse Larson?! Read our full recap here!

The show kicks off with Mark Isaiah, who was on Adam Levine’s team, singing Justin Bieber’s part on “Despacito” alongside Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi. During his time on the show, Mark always performed current pop songs, so this was the perfect fit for him! Next, Gwen Stefani’s Semifinalist, Brennley Brown, joins Rascal Flatts for an energetic and classically country performance of the band’s latest hit “Yours If You Want It.” Does anyone else think Brennley should’ve totally been a finalist?!

Next, Jesse Larson, Adam’s finalist, performs “Shining Star” with CeeLo Green. All season long, Adam has gushed that Jesse is the “white CeeLo,” so this could not be more perfect! Fellow finalist, Lauren Duski, take the stage next, and she’s joined by Little Big Town for a rendition of their hit “Better Man.” Absolutely breathtaking. Hunter Plake is back for a performance, too, and he teams up with his coach, Gwen Stefani, to sing her band No Doubt’s smash hit “Don’t Speak.” Ummm…how perfect are they?!

The next performance is from Alessia Cara and Zedd, who get the crowd going with their chart-topper “Stay.” Epic! Alicia Keys’ finalist, Chris Blue, gets the opportunity to sing with Usher for his finale performance, and their rendition of “Everybody Hurts” is absolutely breathtaking. The guys decided to sing the song as a tribute to the victims of the May 22 Manchester bombings, and it could not have been more appropriate.

Chris Stapleton takes the stage next, and his performance of his new single “Either Way” is truly beautiful. He’s followed by a return from TSoul and Vanessa Ferguson, who have the incredible opportunity to sing with Gladys Knight. Three powerful, soulful singers onstage at once? SO good! Up next is Miley Cyrus, who dedicates her performance of “Malibu” to her “good friend” Ariana Grande and the victims of the Manchester attack. So sweet.

Finalist Aliyah Moulden joins forces with Alessia for a rendition of the latter’s hit song “Scars To Your Beautiful” next, and it’s both empowering AND full of talent. How are these girls both so young?! Ahead of the announcement of the winner, upcoming season 13 coach, Jennifer Hudson, takes the stage next to perform her new song “Remember Me,” and it’s SO good. Cannot WAIT to have her on the show next season!

Finally, the time has come to find out the final results of season 12! Carson Daly reveals that the artist in fourth place is Jesse Larson, with Aliyah Moulden following in third. And the winner is….CHRIS BLUE, giving ALICIA KEYS her first win on the show. SO EXCITING! And, of course, huge congratulations are also in order for second place, Lauren Duski.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the right person won The Voice?

