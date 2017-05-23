Lauren Duski Is The Clear Winner Of Season 12 Of ‘The Voice’ & Here’s Why

If all goes as it should, Blake Shelton will have his sixth ‘The Voice’ win after the season 12 finale on May 23. There’s no doubt in my mind that Blake’s artist, Lauren Duski, should be named the winner of this season.

Lauren Duski has the top one and two spots on iTunes after part 1 of The Voice finale on May 22, and deservedly so. The country artist, who has Blake Shelton as a coach, has consistently performed the best all season long compared to her competition, Aliyah Moulden, Jesse Larson and Chris Blue. Then, her finale performances absolutely put her over the top, especially the rendition of her original song, “Deja Vu.” The fact that Lauren wrote the song by herself and it skyrocketed to the top spot on iTunes put her in a whole different class than the other three finalists — she is clearly MEANT to have a career in this industry, and that’s why she deserves to win The Voice.

Look, don’t get me wrong: I obviously think Chris, Jesse and Aliyah are incredibly talented and they should not be discredited. Once it comes down to the finale of The Voice, though, every body left obviously has a good voice, so there needs to be something that sets the winner apart from the rest of the competition, and Lauren has that. Aside from just proving herself as a songwriter, in addition to a singer, she’s also excelled in storytelling through music this season, which is something that makes her truly unique. Yes, Jesse kills it on guitar, Chris is an excellent dancer, and Aliyah can belt it out like no other, but there’s just something about the way Lauren makes you feel when she’s performing that takes her to the next level.

I’m just as sick of Blake winning season after season as anyone else, but he was the perfect coach for Lauren this season, consistently helping her pick the right songs to keep her fans voting week after week. It can be incredibly risky to sing one of your own songs in the finale, but Blake recognized that “Deja Vu” is exactly the type of song that fans LOVE hearing Lauren sing, and its No. 1 spot on the iTunes charts is validation of that.

There’s simply no question in my mind that Lauren should be the winner — and I’m also confident that she has a chance to have a real successful career once the show ends. Blake’s previous female country winners, Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery, went on to start careers in country music, and I have no doubt Lauren will follow in their footsteps, possibly in an even bigger way. I can’t wait to hear what she does next!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think should win season 12 of The Voice?