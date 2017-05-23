Anthony Joshua: 5 Things To Know About Bella Hadid’s New Sexy Boxer Beau

Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Hadid’s single and ready to mingle, and she’s reportedly spending time with a handsome heavyweight. We’re talking about champion boxer Anthony Joshua! Learn more about the olympian, here!

1. He’s a heavyweight champion boxer

Anthony Joshua, 27, turned professional in 2013. He became the British heavyweight champion in 2015 after fighting the unbeaten boxer Gary Cornish. In 2016, he became the IBF, IBO, and WBA heavyweight champion. Yeah, he’s good at this.

2. He’s an Olympic gold medalist

The heavyweight champion won the gold medal for super-weight boxer at the 2012 London summer olympics. Prior to the Olympics, Anthony gushed to Daily Mail about the possibility of taking home gold. “I’m lucky to have this one-off chance in London and I’m doing everything in my power to seize it. I’m aiming to do something amazing at the Games,” he said.

3. He’s newly single

Before being spotted with Bella Hadid, 20, Anthony was in a relationship with his high school sweetheart, yoga instructor Nicole Osbourne. The couple reportedly have a son together. A source told The Sun that their relationship is officially over; after an on/off patch, they’re ready to be officially single. How convenient; Bella’s newly single, too! After over a year of dating, she split with boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, who’s now dating Selena Gomez, 24, of course! Bella and Anthony were reportedly spotted flirting up a storm at GQ‘s Men of the Year awards in September 2016! They’ve apparently had eyes on each other since!

4. He has a criminal background

Anthony was put on remand in Reading Prison (pre-trial detention) in 2009 for what he’s described as “fighting in other stuff.” He did not get prison time, but was required to wear an ankle bracelet. In 2011, Anthony was busted again when he was pulled over by police for speeding in London. Cops found 8ozs of marijuana hidden in a sports bag, and he was charged with possession with intent to supply. He pleaded guilty to the charge, and was sentenced to 12 months community service, 100 hours of unpaid work, and, maybe worst of all — got suspended from GB boxing squad.

5. He grew up in Nigeria

Anthony was born in Watford, England, but spent much of his childhood in Nigeria. His mother is from Nigeria. He returned to England for Year Seven.

