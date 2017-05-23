Nashville Predators: 5 Things About The NHL Squad Making Their First Stanley Cup Finals

REX/Shutterstock

They did it! After nearly 20 years as a franchise, the Nashville Predators have fought their way into the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time ever. Here’s five things to know about this amazing team and their incredible fans.

1. The Nashville Predators are only the third team in NHL history to be seeded in eighth place going into the playoffs to reach the Stanley Cup finals.

The Preds had to scrap for post-season glory, coming in as the eighth seed. They managed to sweep the first seeded Chicago Blackhawks in round one, made it past a tough St. Louis Blues squad in round two and took out the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Finals to make it to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

2. The Predators have a chance to become Nashville’s most successful pro-sports team.

By winning the Western Conference Championship, they’ve essentially tied the equivalent of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans AFC Championship win in 2000 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. If they win the Stanley Cup, it will be Music City’s first major sports title.

3. The Predators have a legion of country music superstars as fans.

The likes of Luke Bryan, 40, Dierks Bentley, 41, the members of Lady Antebellum and more can be counted on in the stands to be cheering on the Predators. Superstars including Carrie Underwood, 34, Keith Urban, 49, Trisha Yearwood, 52, and Kelly Clarkson, 35, have all performed the National Anthem before Predators home games.

4. The Predators’ captain Mike Fisher is married to country superstar Carrie Underwood.

The couple met backstage at one of her concerts in 2008 when he was playing for the Ottawa Senators. The two married in 2010 and he accepted a trade deal in 2011 to the Predators so he could be closer to his wife.

5. Fans celebrate big moments in games by throwing catfish onto the ice.

Just as Detroit Red Wings fans have a tradition of celebrating big wins or plays by throwing octopii onto the ice, Predators fans have taken to tossing catfish on to the rink. It dates back to 2003, when the Preds made it to the NHL playoffs for the first time. Even Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, 25, got in on the action, tossing a giant catfish onto the ice in game six when Colton Sissions, 23, scored his hat trick.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Predators will win the Stanley Cup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.