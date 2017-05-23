Europa League Final: When Is The Game & How To Watch Ajax Vs. Man United

Courtesy of UEFA

It’s all come down to one game for Manchester United as they face Ajax in the Europa League final. We’ve got all the details on when it is and how you can watch the epic match as it goes down in Stockholm, Sweden.

After weeks of play, the final two contenders for the UEFA Europa Cup meet in the league final that promises plenty of fireworks between Ajax and Manchester United. The Europa League Final match goes down on Wed. May 24 in Stockholm, Sweden’s Friends Stadium. Fans in the United States can watch it on cable channel Fox Sports 1 when the action gets underway at 2:45pm EST. BT Sport will also be showing the game live for free on their YouTube channel. While Jose Mourinho‘s Red Devils are favored in the competition, Ajax is fielding their most competitive team in years that new CEO and former goalkeeper for BOTH teams Edwin Van der Sar has put together.

The 46-year-old has done a masterful job turning around the fate of his young Dutch team. “We had to reinvent Ajax,” he told the Daily Mail. “For 21 years there has been an emptiness on the European front. It has taken too long to get the club and the philosophy out there. Diehards know what Ajax is about, but you always need a new following and if you are not successful it is difficult. But now hopefully it will be with the success of reaching the final and bringing young players through. We think we are the perfect example of a club who gives opportunities.”

Man United has never won a Europa Cup, as it’s the one big piece of hardware missing from their trophy case. They finished a disappointing sixth place in the Premiere League, yet have secured a place in next season’s Champion’s League. A win in Europe’s second-tier competition would be a great capper for the team and add to Jose’s amazing list of 11 of the 13 cup finals he’s guided his teams to over the course of his 17 years as a professional FC manager.

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in to watch the Europa League final game?

