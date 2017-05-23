Ottawa Senators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 6: Watch The NHL Playoffs Online

REX/Shutterstock

One game away! The Pittsburgh Penguins are up 3-2 in their NHL Eastern Conference Finals against the Ottawa Senators and are hoping to wrap things up with a game six win and a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. We’ve got your live stream details for the match-up on May 23 at 8pm EST

The Pittsburgh Penguins are just one game shy of making it back into the NHL Championship, where they’re hoping to defend their 2016 Stanley Cup victory. They definitely looked like a team who is in it to win it in game five, where they obliterated the Ottawa Senators 7-0 in an epic shutout on the home ice of PPG Paints Arena. Now the action shifts back to Canada for game six with the Sens on the brink of elimination. The Penguins’ bloodbath was truly a team effort with seven different players scoring, and they managed to put up four goals in the first period alone. The Senators usually reliable goalie Craig Anderson, 36, was having a really off night and ended up getting yanked after allowing the four scores on just ten shots.

At least the action shifts back to home ice for the Senators, who will have the fans on their side inside the Canadian Tire Centre. Team captain Erik Karlsson, 26, is still battling through a foot injury that ended up taking him out of the second period in game five after a hard fall and he didn’t return. He later said that it would have been pointless to continue to play through his twisted ankle when when Pittsburgh had already owned the game.

“We all need to move on from this pretty quick. It’s wrong to say, but I’d rather lose like this than in overtime or anything,” Erik said after the game.“We didn’t play the way we needed to and they did. This isn’t acceptable and we need to move on from it. They were the better team. They capitalized on the chances we gave them. There’s not much more to say about it. We’ve already moved onto the next game which is going to be at home.”

Maatta, Sid, Rust and Wilson all put a goal up in the first. It was all @penguins from puck drop. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3WK186QE5e — NHL (@NHL) May 22, 2017

