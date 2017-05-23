Tom Cruise Confirms ‘Top Gun 2’ Sequel Is Happening: When Filming Will Start Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

Highway to the danger zone! Tom Cruise has officially confirmed that, not only are we getting a sequel to his beloved ’80s classic ‘Top Gun,’ but that filming on the flick will start within the next year!

Hey, Top Gun fans, you’re in luck, because Maverick is coming back! Tom Cruise, 54 has officially confirmed that Top Gun 2 is a go! The star of the 1986 classic broke the news on an Australian morning TV show on May 23, and he has totally taken our breath away with the announcement.

The Mission Impossible 6 star continued to blow fans’ minds when he told the hosts of Sunrise he’s “gonna start filming it probably in the next year.” OMG! Can we get some tissues cause we are already crying just remembering how Maverick, Ice Man, and Goose stole our hearts in the original flick and how we can’t wait to see what happens in the sequel! The film has been in the works for three decades so the news that it’s actually happening now is HUGE! See pictures of the hunky Top Gun star here.

We are definitely feeling the need, the need for speed now that Tom has confirmed the film is actually happening, especially because of how many false starts the project has had. In 2012 we thought it was definitely gonna take off when Tom and the original film’s director, Tony Scott, headed to Nevada to tour a naval air station while doing research, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But sadly, Tony killed himself later that year, of course bringing the project to screeching halt. Things picked up again in the fall of 2014, when filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer brought on Justin Marks to write an epic screenplay.

“Justin Marks is writing the screenplay right now. He has a phenomenal take to really update that world for what fighter pilots in the Navy has turned into today,” producer David Ellison said at the time, according to Collider. He went on to say that the film will involve “drone technology” and address the “the end of an era of dogfighting and fighter pilots.” Of course Tom will be at the front and center of all of this. “There is an amazing role for Maverick in the movie, and there is no Top Gun without Maverick, and it is going to be Maverick playing Maverick,” David said. Alright, then, let’s do this!

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Top Gun 2 news?

