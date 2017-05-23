Floyd Mayweather’s Been Tiny’s ‘Support System’ As T.I. Moves On With Bernice

Courtesy of Instagram

Two can play that game! While T.I.’s been getting serious with Bernice Burgos, his ex, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris hasn’t been sulking in her tears. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that her rumored flame, Floyd Mayweather has been comforting her! And, that’s not all…

Talk about adding fuel to the fire! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, has been getting close with Floyd Mayweather, 40, amidst her messy split with and T.I., 36, and things seem to be getting pretty heated. “Tiny‘s been leaning on Floyd through much of her split with Tip, a source close to both Tiny and Floyd told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Floyd‘s been a great beacon of support for her.”

Floyd’s been so generous that he’s given Tiny an offer she can’t refuse. “He knows that it will break Tiny if she has to sit there with Tip and actually discuss dividing up their assets in a divorce,” our insider said. “That’s why he’s telling her to walk away from T.I. and their money, because he’ll take care of Tiny and her kids.” Damn, Floyd — We knew you had the cash, but that’s a big committment.

In true Floyd fashion, no challenge is ever too big. In fact, the retired boxer “told her that he’d love to keep her and her kids comfortable so that she doesn’t have to waste energy fighting with T.I. over money.” Wow!

We’re wondering what T.I. has to say about all of this since he and Floyd don’t exactly get along…. whatsoever. The rapper and the former athlete’s beef goes all the way back to about 2014, when Tiny was rumored to have been getting flirty with Floyd. While she’s always maintained that they were just friends, that has never stopped the rumors from swirling. And, you can guess that that’s why T.I. hasn’t been his biggest fan.

As if that wasn’t crazy enough, a brand new clip from T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle came out on May 23. In the preview for the upcoming episode, T.I. and Tiny address their marriage “infidelities” for the first time on camera together and things get heated. They accuse each other of cheating with two unidentified people, who sound a lot of like Floyd and Bernice. You can watch that, right here.

We’ll have to see how Tiny and Floyd’s budding relationship plays out, but it sounds like Tiny’s divorce has brought them closer together. And, like we EXCLUSIVELY told you, T.I.’s been getting overly romantic with his new chick, Bernice. Oh, the drama!

