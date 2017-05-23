It’s hard to believe that ‘T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle’ is ending after its sixth season, because it is intense! In a hostile clip from the upcoming May 29 episode, the pair go at it in a public restaurant over their alleged infidelities! And, nothing is off the table in this argument. Watch here!

After months of cheating rumors, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and T.I., 36, are finally ready to discuss their tumultuous marriage. In a brand new clip from VH1’s The Family Hustle, the now-exes go at it over Floyd Mayweather, 40, and an unidentified woman, believed to be, Tip’s alleged mistress, Bernice Burgos!

In the clip, Tiny and T.I. are out to dinner when their intense argument goes down. “You left and went and got a house somewhere else,” T.I. says in the opening of the preview. “Because you started cheating. Yes sir,” Tiny replies. WHAT?!

Well, if you are scratching your head over this one, Tiny breaks it down in the confessional. “For those who don’t understand, Tip has some infidelities with a girl who I hired, and that girl is one of the reasons I got my own house.” Damn, Tip!

Then, T.I. shoots back by accusing Tiny of messing around with “a dude you know I don’t f–k with.,” aka, Floyd Mayweather. T.I. continues to tell Tiny that she was in Floyd’s home with him. Tiny admits to hanging out with Floyd, but insists that she never cheated on Tip.

In case you didn’t know, Tiny has a flirty friendship with the retired boxer that has reportedly set T.I. off in the past. Tiny and Floyd go way back; all the way to 2014. T.I. and Floyd actually got into a brawl in Las Vegas, after Tiny posted a photo with Floyd’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather. T.I. was also reportedly furious that Tiny was said to have been grinding on Floyd at some point in the past. And, speaking of that, Tiny actually admits to dancing, either with or without Floyd, during the clip.

The rest of the clip is a back and forth between Tiny and Tip, where he continues to insist that she was with a man that he is “at odds with.” And, she continues to say that Tip cheated with a girl he met through her! At the end, Tiny admits that she’s “been with this person [Floyd], every time Tip’s done something bad to their relationship. Yikes.

During the entire clip, you can tell that Tip is trying to keep his cool, and Tiny remains confident in her accusations and defenses. All we know is, we can’t wait for the May 29 episode of The Family Hustle!

While clip shows what’s happening in the show, here’s a quick recap of what’s going on at the moment: T.I. and Bernice are currently together, and they’re getting serious. We EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tip’s friends are urging him to settle down with Bernice, because they’ve never seen him happier. As for Tiny’s take on all of this? — She’s not too happy, but she’s willing to take the high road. You go, girl!

HollywoodLifers, be sure to watch The Family Hustle every Monday at 10 PM. In the meantime, do you think T.I. and Tiny will get back together?