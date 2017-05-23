Texas Girl, 15, Commits Suicide After Boy Fondles Her During Class Amid School Bullying

Courtesy of Facebook

This is so sad. Fifteen-year-old Alyssia Sosa hanged herself in her family’s home just 2 days after a boy at school reportedly tried to grope her during class. The teen was also relentlessly bullied by her classmates, and, according to her dad, the school didn’t do nearly enough to stop any of it!

Alyssia Sosa, 15, was driven to suicide on May 19, after being continuously teased at school by her peers. But worst of all, just two days before she took her own life in her family’s Texas home, a male student in class had apparently tried to fondle her in their darkened classroom while a movie was being shown. Alyssia’s dad is convinced this horrifying incident is what pushed his young stepdaughter over the edge. “She said she started crying immediately,” Alyssia’s stepdad, Jacob Flores, told KPRC on May 22. “I don’t know where her teachers were.”

Following the alleged groping, the teen called her parents to come pick her up. Jacob said he rushed to her school, only to find Alyssia hiding in the bathroom. But while the school was notified of the boy’s inappropriate behavior, according to Jacob, school officials only removed the allegedly guilty boy from the class. However, they allowed him to say in school. “They should have moved that boy right away from the school so my daughter wouldn’t have had to pass him in class, pass him in hallway, pass him anywhere,” the devastated dad said.

Jacob was also the one who found Alyssia on May 19 after she committed suicide. He said he arrived at the house and saw the young girl with a belt tightened around her neck. He told the news outlet he tried to revive her with chest compressions, but she was not breathing. Despite the dad’s efforts, Alyssia never regained consciousness. She was later pronounced dead.

Due to a childhood head injury, Alyssia suffered from bipolar disorder and other emotional problems, which could be why she was allegedly a target at school. In fact, she was constantly bullied by two female students throughout the school year, according to her stepfather. At one point, he explained, Alyssia even skipped school to avoid running into one of her alleged tormentors. In an effort to find answers, the local sheriff’s office and Lamar Consolidated Independent School District have each launched an investigation into Alyssia’s death.

Our thoughts are with Alyssia’s loved ones during this extremely difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences for the teen’s family below.