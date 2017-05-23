Courtesy of Twitter

Back together again! After some time apart, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are back together again in Chicago ahead of his upcoming concert in the city, and they spent some quality time together on a sweet date night May 22.

The Weeknd, 27, is set to perform in Chicago on May 23, and during his few days off leading up to the show, he was joined by his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 24, in the windy city! The lovebirds were first spotted in Illinois on May 20 during a low-key dinner date, but they surfaced again on May 22 at the movies, where fans report they saw Alien: Covenant. Sel looked super cute and casual for the date night, wearing jeans, white sneakers and a black crop top, while the “Starboy” singer rocked black jeans, a black jacket and matching hat.

It was rumored that Selena and The Weeknd might be attending the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, however, it seems they opted to stay out of the spotlight for a low-profile weekend instead. Before Chicago, Selena reportedly accompanied her man at his show in New Jersey. Just earlier this month, the lovebirds made their official red carpet debut at the Met Gala, and they both truly seemed happier than we’ve ever seen.

Meanwhile, Selena just released her first new solo single since returning to the spotlight after a stint in treatment last fall, and fans are absolutely loving it! It’s also been rumored that the 24-year-old is collaborating on a song called “In Her Element” with The Weeknd, and the Internet is totally freaking out about the possibility.

The Weeknd’s tour continues throughout the U.S. until the middle of June before he heads to another European leg during the month of July. Although she’s reportedly working on new music, Selena has no events set in stone for this summer, so hopefully she’ll be able to join him for most of his time on the road!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd will last long term?

