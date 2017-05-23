Scott Disick ‘Demands’ Kourtney Kardashian Keep Her New Lover Away From Their Kids

SplashNews

Scott Disick’s NOT happy about Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima, 24. But not only does he ‘hate’ seeing her with a new man, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned he refuses to let Younes spend time with his kids. Scott apparently feels he needs to ‘protect’ them from him, yikes!

Scott Disick, 33, is laying down the law when it comes to his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Going into overprotective-father mode, the reality star is apparently not allowing Kourt’s new flame, Younes Bendjima, 24, anywhere near his youngsters: Mason, 7; Penelope, 4; and Reign Disick, 2. Why? Not only does he not trust the young man, but he also thinks Kourtney’s decision to date him is “reckless,” and he feels he needs to protect their children from that behavior! Hmm, Scott’s one to talk. But still, at least he’s trying to do what he thinks is best?

“Scott has made it clear to Kourt that he does not want Younes anywhere around their children,” a Scott insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott has demanded Kourt to keep her fake relationship with Younes away from their kids, he does not want him meeting their little ones… for now.” Ouch! But apparently Scott’s own apparent jealousy isn’t the only reason he doesn’t want Younes near the children. “Despite Scott’s many faults, he loves his kids and wants to protect them from Kourtney’s reckless decisions,” our source added.

Scott doesn’t even believe Kourtney and Younes’ relationship is real in the first place, so he doesn’t want his kids getting involved if it’s destined to fail. “[Scott] cannot believe that anything happening between Kourt and Younes is real, or will have any true meaning,” our source continued. “He feels like Kourtney may be using Younes for her own selfish needs, including revenge on Scott. So Scott has major doubts that this guy will be in Kourtney’s life for more than ten minutes, he hates the whole situation.” And honestly, we don’t blame him!

After all, while Kourtney and Younes’ romance was only made public earlier this month, the two are already flaunting PDA and spending loads of time together. They’ve even been spending the night together at the Eden Roc Hotel for the Cannes Film Festival. Seems like these two went from zero to 60 REAL fast! Just yesterday, on May 22, the lovebirds were spotted on a yacht together, and Kourt was flaunting her toned bod in a super sexy swimsuit! Who knows how long their relationship will last, but for now at least, it doesn’t seem like Younes isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you blame Scott for not wanting his kids around Younes? Do you think Kourtney and her new love will last?

