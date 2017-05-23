Royalty Brown, 2, Sings & Dances In Adorable Video & Proves She’s Just Like Dad Chris

Courtesy of Instagram

Aw! Looks like Royalty Brown is totally following in her dad Chris Brown’s footsteps. Taking to the bathroom mirror like a total pro, the 2-year-old put on her own little show complete with singing, dancing, & even a costume! You’ll get a huge kick out of her cute performance.

Royalty Brown, 2, is SUCH a cutie! Performing like nobody was watching, the toddler proved she’s taking after her famous father, Chris Brown, 28, when she enthusiastically danced in front of the bathroom mirror while sining “If You’re Happy and You Know it.” The girl’s mother, Nia Guzman, filmed the impromptu dance show and proceeded to share it with fans via Instagram on May 23. And while Royalty, who will turn 3 on May 27, is super young, it’s pretty clear she has a love for singing. I mean seriously, the girl is passionate!

In fact, one of Royalty’s Halloween costumes this past year was slain singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez! But not only that, this isn’t the first time Royalty has showed off her talents via social media. Last summer, Chris posted a clip of his daughter getting down to one of his songs while wearing a matching jogger set. In the vid, Royalty happily bounces and spins to the beat of the music — just like her dad is so famous for! Chris has also shared footage of the toddler belting out “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen.

“😂! I think we got a little singer on our hands! #ROYALTY,” Chris captioned the adorable video. Aw! It looks like Daddy is her biggest fan. In this particular video, the cutie wears a black tutu and has her hair tied in a loose top knot. She even has statement earrings and a matching necklace on — see? She totally has this whole diva thing down! At one point, she claps so hard that her ring falls off, and while she adorably bends down to pick it up, she barely misses a beat. SO cute!

#PressPlay Aww looks like #Royalty is following in her fathers footsteps! #slayy A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 23, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Royalty will grow up to be a performer like Chris?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.