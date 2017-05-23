Rihanna’s Fed Up With Drake’s ‘Playboy Ways’: He Thinks He’s Cool, But He’s Not

FameFlyNet / SplashNews

Rihanna knows her worth and she’s done accepting Drake’s salacious actions towards other women. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Ri Ri thinks the rapper has some ‘growing up’ to do. Get the fierce details!

Rihanna, 29, isn’t taking sh-t from anyone, especially her ex, Drake, 30. It was no secret that Drizzy got pretty flirty with multiple women at the Billboard Music Awards, such as, Vanessa Hudgens, 28, and Nicki Minaj, 34. And, although Ri Ri wasn’t present at the awards show, she still heard about his outspoken actions. “For Rihanna, seeing Drake hit on every woman at the BBMAs made her think that their time together wasn’t as important as she originally thought,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Wow.

When it comes down to it, “Rihanna thinks he should grow up and she is over his Playboy ways. The fact that Drake looks like he’s trying to be with every girl isn’t attractive. Rihanna doesn’t think he looks as cool as he may think.” Ouch!

But, what would happen if the tables were turned? — What if Ri Ri was out and flirting with other stars and shouting it out on the stages of nationally televised awards shows? “Rihanna wants Drake to see things through her eyes,” our source said. But, for now, “she is over it.”

Like we EXCLUSIVELY told you, “Rihanna‘s so tired of seeing, hearing and discussing Drake.” All people ever ask about is if she and Drake are involved with each other. But, after seeing his recent actions, Rihanna’s realized that she had to learn things “the hard way” with him.

Ultimately, she just wants to be happy and free; and she feels that way when she’s not entangled in his drama. Our insider made it crystal clear that Ri Ri is fed up. So, if Drizzy had any plans on trying to win her back, he better pull out all of the stops.

Rihanna and Drake met in Toronto in 2005 when she was filming her music video for “Pon De Replay”. Although the pair remained close, it wasn’t until 2008 that they were caught making out for the first time. And, the rest was history. Ri Ri and Drake were on and off romantically and musically from 2009-2016.

