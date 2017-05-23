Queen Elizabeth Reacts To Tragic Deaths Following Explosion At Ariana Grande’s UK Concert

REX/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth has responded to the 22 devastating deaths that occurred following reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in England on May 22. Her message is absolutely heartbreaking.

Queen Elizabeth, 91, has released a public statement on May 23 after 22 people were killed, and another 119 injured following a bombing at an Ariana Grande, 23, concert in Manchester, England on May 22. The horrific terrorist attack claimed the lives of so many young people, including the first three victims whose identities have been revealed: 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, 18-year-old Georgina Callander, and 26-year-old John Atkinson.

“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” the queen said in her statement, issued by Buckingham Palace. “I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured. I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.”

She signed it “Elizabeth R”. It is wonderful to know that the queen is there for her country and citizens in their darkest of hours, and we know that her kind words are appreciated. See pictures of the concert explosion here. Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the bombing, but are not releasing his name at this time. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

The “Everyday” singer‘s rep, Joseph Carozza, confirmed to The New York Times that she was “O.K.” following the shocking incident. Immediately following the abrupt end to the concert, celebrities like Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Cher and Halsey, all sent out their love to both Ariana and the concertgoers.

