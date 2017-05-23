‘Pretty Little Liars’ Recap: Aria Issues Ezra An Ultimatum — It’s Me Or Nicole

Courtesy of Freeform

After being blackmailed by A.D., Aria began to supply info to the dark side on the May 23 episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ Plus, Detective Furey is starting to suspect that Spencer and her friends may have had something to do with Archer Dunhill’s death.

We had no idea Aria could be so dark! On the May 23 episode of Pretty Little Liars, she finally started suppling info to the dark side after being blackmailed by A.D. Of course, she was doing it all to protect the ones she loves, but maybe Aria enjoyed it a bit more than she anticipated she would. Because when Ezra told Aria he was going to visit Nicole again, she issued him an ultimatum. She told him he needed to choose between her and Nicole, and guess what — he chose Aria. (Duh!) He did actually head to the airport, but after running into Spencer (or was it her alleged twin?) and Wren (!), he turned around and went back home to Aria.

Meanwhile, Aria provided A.D. with Mary Drake’s last location, revealed Hanna spoke to Charles’ father, and handed over a comic book that the girls discovered was written by Lucas and Charles.

And speaking of Mary, Spencer received a letter from her this week, during which Mary asked Spencer to meet her somewhere so they could talk. She agreed, but since Detective Furey is starting to suspect Spencer may have had something to do with Archer Dunhill’s disappearance/murder, he followed to her the designated location. He eventually confronted her, and revealed Archer’s credit card was used at the same bar where they met, on the very same night. And that’s when Spencer remember she used the card when she was drunk and then signed her own name on the receipt. So, the girls are definitely going down for Archer’s murder, but fortunately, Detective Furey doesn’t have his hands on that receipt just yet — he only requested a copy of it thus far.

Lastly, Emily finally came to the conclusion that she wants Ali to have her baby. She also asked Paige to stay in Rosewood and have some sort of a threesome relationship with her and Alison, but Paige wanted nothing to do with that. So for the third time in PLL history, Paige said goodbye to Emily. (Side note — does anyone else think it was Paige who was talking to Aria on the phone throughout the episode?)

Oh yeah, and did we mention Hanna told Mona all about the game? She seemed intrigued by it more than anything, so Hanna asked her to play and help her win the game. Click here to see more pics from Season 7 of PLL!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Pretty Little Liars? Tell us below!

