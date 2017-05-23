One Republic Rocks Crowd With Performance Of Single ‘No Vacancy’ On ‘DWTS’ Finale

Courtesy of NBC

Whoa! One Republic almost stole the show when they gave an epic performance of their new track ‘No Vacancy’ during the much-anticipated ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale on May 23. The band totally had everyone in the audience moving to the beat!

One Republic certainly knows how to work the crowd! The band totally rocked the house when they performed during the May 23 finale of Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars! While we were sure they weren’t trying to pull focus from finalists Normani Kordei and Valentin Chmerkovskiy; Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater; David Ross and Lindsay Arnold; they definitely grabbed our attention when they performed their new single “No Vacancy” during Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko‘s dance. Click here to see pictures of other epic Dancing with the Stars couples.

Vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher, gave their DWTS debut everything they had during the season’s epic final episode, knowing just what an amazing opportunity it was to be featured on such a big night. The group dressed super casually for the occasion (well, compared to the glamorous dancers), with most wearing jeans, sneaks and sunglasses. They rocked out in front of a screen that flashed neon lights and a projection of a sign that flickered “No Vacancy.” Get it? The group weren’t the only live act during the show’s finale, with songstress Hailee Steinfeld and classic ’90s girl group TLC slaying the night too!

The band’s presence was previously felt on the show, as David and Lindsay did the Viennese Waltz for their redemption dance to the group’s song, “Let’s Hurt Tonight,” during the first part of the finale on May 22. Now we’re hoping that they will be coming back next season to help couples add that little something extra to their performance! We’re sure the show would love to have them back, well, as long as judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli give them a stellar rating!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of One Republic’s performance on the Season 24 finale of Dancing with the Stars? Was it everything you hoped it would be? Give us all your thoughts below!

