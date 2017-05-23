Olivia Campbell, 15, Missing After Ariana Grande Concert Bombing Confirmed Dead

Courtesy of Twitter

So heartbreaking! The family of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell had been all over social media and British TV in hopes of finding her alive after she went missing following the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert. Sadly, her mother has confirmed she’s among the 22 victims killed in the attack.

The wait is over for the family and friends of Olivia Campbell, but they didn’t get the news they wanted to hear. The 15-year-old was missing following the suicide bombing outside of Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert on May 22. Her mother Charlotte bravely went on several British morning shows to tell the story of her anguish, desperately pleaded for anyone who may have seen her to have her call home. She even called around to all of the Manchester area hospitals in hopes of finding her beloved daughter. Sadly, she got confirmation on the evening of May 23 that she didn’t need to search any longer and that Olivia was among the 22 innocent victims killed in the cowardly attack.

“RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling. Mummy loves you so much,” Charlotte wrote on her Facebook account and the Twittersphere exploded in heartbreak over the news. So many people had been following the story as Olivia became the face of the tragedy as photos of the pretty teen circulated all over social media. Her family and friends kept desperately pleading for everyone to help them locate her after they weren’t able to reach her following the deadly explosion.

Charlotte went on Good Morning Britain and heartbreakingly told of how she was waiting at home in case Olivia found her way back. She called around to every hospital in Manchester in hopes of locating her daughter. She had gone to the concert with one of her best friends from school, and Charlotte did locate him in the hospital yet couldn’t find Olivia. Soon, all of Britain was on the lookout for her, and sadly they don’t need to keep an eye out for Olivia anymore as she was one of the 22 innocent victims of the tragedy.

For those that are unsure what to believe, this is the tragic post that Charlotte, her mum, posted on Facebook 5 mins ago #OliviaCampbell 💔 pic.twitter.com/wVf8nseTkf — Ariana Fan Support (@GrandeFanLove_) May 24, 2017

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts and prayers to Olivia’s family as the mourn her passing.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.