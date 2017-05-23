So there IS something going on between Nicki Minaj and Nas! The rapper confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that she’s been spending late nights with Nas, but the status of their relationship isn’t quite what you’d think.

Ellen DeGeneres always gets celebrities to dish the dirt, and that’s just what Nicki Minaj did on the comedienne’s talk show May 23. Of course, the subject of Nicki’s dating life came up, and Ellen did not hold back from asking about that recent cozy Instagram pic of the 34-year-old and Nas. “He is the king of Queens and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” Nicki explained. “He’s a rap legend, so let’s just say, I have a lot of respect for him. And, ya know, he’s kinda cute, too!”

So, what exactly is going on here? Well, the rapper confirmed that she and Nas have had sleepovers. “I go to [his place],” she laughed. “I thought him coming to me was too forward.” However, they haven’t taken the relationship to next level physically. “We didn’t do the [nasty] because I’m just chillin’ right now,” she admitted. “I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope.”

Okay, it definitely seems like these two are at least hooking up, even if they haven’t gone all the way. It’s understandable that Nicki would want to take a little break from getting into anything serious, too — after all, she was with Safaree Samuels for years before their bitter breakup in 2014, and things did not end well with Meek Mill after their Nov. 2016 split. Clearly, she’s feeling Nas, though!

