Miley Cyrus Shows Off Toned Abs In Beachy Outfit On ‘The Voice’ Finale

She’s just being Miley! ‘The Voice’ judge, who will be returning to the show for season 13, showed up on the season 12 finale wearing one super cute outfit that revealed her incredible abs! Her all-white ensemble totally gave off some serious beachy vibes.

Miley Cyrus, 24, really embraced those Malibu vibes with her latest outfit. She hit the stage on The Voice finale to sing her new hit “Malibu,” the lead single off her upcoming album. She donned a pretty white top that was cut just above her belly button and showed off her toned abs underneath. Her white high-waisted shorts really flaunted those long legs of hers, too! Talk about a perfect look for summer! Miley’s entire look was very reminiscent of her outfit at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21. It’s a great look, no doubt! We are really digging this new vibe from Miley!

Miley dedicated her performance of “Malibu” to her dear friend Ariana Grande, 23, and the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack who were killed and hurt following Ariana’s concert on May 22 in England. Miley’s performance was unbelievably touching. There were a few times when Miley was clearly emotional. Former judge Usher, 38, and The Voice season 12 champion Chris Blue also performed a touching rendition of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” to honor those lost in the attack.

We have to say, we’ve totally missed Miley this season on The Voice. The “Wrecking Ball” singer took The Voice to the next level when she joined the show as a judge in season 11. She took a break this season but will be back for season 13! This year is already shaping to be the year of Miley. Honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

