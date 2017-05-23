Backgrid

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green are ALL for letting their 3 cute sons wear whatever the heck they want — including dresses on the regular. And honestly, we love it! Most recently, the family-of-5 had a lunch date, which even included newborn Journey, & Noah proudly rocked a Snow White princess gown!

Megan Fox, 31, and husband Brian Austin Green, 43, stepped out with their three sons: Noah Shannon, 4; Bodhi Ransom, 3; and Journey River, 9 months, on May 22, and it was just the second time we’ve gotten a good look at their newest addition! But not only that, the fam completely bashed gender stereotypes as their oldest boy was wearing a super cute Snow White costume. Even better, it’s not the first time their sons have been photographed wearing clothes that, traditionally, are meant for girls. Way to emphasize the importance of self-expression, Brian and Megan!

The adorable family-of-five was in Malibu grabbing lunch, and while Megan and Brian were having marital problems just last year, the couple seem to be doing much better now! Brian held baby Journey as they walked through the parking lot, while Megan wrangled Noah and Bodhi. The gorgeous star kept it super casual in leggings, a tank, and slides, but obviously she still looked fabulous with her long hair in waves and oversized sunglasses over her eyes. Earlier this month, the family was also spotted out and about together, this time with both Bodhi and Noah wearing dresses. They rocked pink summer frocks while sipping milkshakes at the mall, and they looked beyond adorable doing it!

Megan and Brian recently called off their divorce, with Brian revealing that the key to their 7-year-long marriage is patience and communication. “I think what makes [Megan] great is she says what she means, she’s not afraid of anyone, she’s opinionated and badass,” Brian shared with reporters at the Women’s Choice Awards last week. “I mean we fight, we disagree on things. But I don’t want to go anywhere and she doesn’t, you know? So we stick it out.”

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Oct 26, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

The former 90210 star added, “I don’t know what the secret [to marriage] is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other. I’ve dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, ‘You know what, I don’t feel the same way,’ and I’ve never reached that with her.” We’re so glad they’re staying together for the sake of their awesome little boys!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how Megan and Brian allow their sons to express themselves freely? What do you think of this sweet family outing?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.