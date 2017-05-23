Mark Isaiah Performs ‘Despacito’ With Daddy Yankee & Luis Fonsi At ‘The Voice’ Finale

Mark Isaiah may not have made the Final 4 of ‘The Voice,’ but that didn’t stop him from returning to the show’s finale! With the help of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Mark blessed us with a sexy rendition of Fonsi’s hit ‘Despacito.’

Ay, ay, ay! Mark Isaiah has returned to The Voice stage for the final episode of Season 12 to bless us all with a super hot version of “Despacito,” with the help of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee! The talented trio absolutely killed their performance with ALL of the ladies in the crowd screaming. Mark gave us total Justin Bieber vibes with his swoon-worthy vocals. It was so great to see him on the stage again!

Mark was the underdog of Season 12, stealing Adam Levine‘s heart since his incredible blind audition with Duffy‘s “Mercy.” Mark was saved by Adam in the “Live Playoffs” and then America’s voters saved him twice after landing in the bottom, two weeks in a row. However, Mark didn’t make it further than the top 10 and was voted off The Voice on May 9 after taking on Justin Bieber‘s “Sorry.” Now, Mark is back and reminding us of his incredible energy and pop vocals.

Other Season 12 favorites came back for The Voice‘s finale, including TSoul and Vanessa Ferguson, who both performed alongside Gladys Knight, and Brennley Brown who sang “It’s Yours If You Want It” with Rascal Flatts. The top 4, one of whom will be crowned The Voice Season 12’s winner, include Lauren Duski (Team Blake), Aliyah Moulden (Team Blake), Jesse Larson (Team Adam) and Chris Blue (Team Alicia). Season 13 coach Miley Cyrus also surprised the crowd with her latest hit “Malibu” and got us all pumped for the fall, while Zedd and Alessia Cara had everyone dancing to their top-charter, “Stay.” The incredible performances just didn’t stop! Chris Stapleton also stopped by to sing his new song “Either Way” and on the feels.

