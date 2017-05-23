Manchester Attack: Salman Abedi, 23, Identified As Suspect In Deadly Bombing

Police have reportedly identified Salman Abedi, 23, as the suspect in the deadly suicide bombing after Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert on May 22. Abedi died at the scene after detonating a ball bearing bomb. We’ve got more details about the suspect.

This is pure evil. Manchester Police have identified Salman Abedi, 23, as the suspect behind the deadly bombing in England, according to The New York Post. Abedi is reportedly a British man with Libyan origins, who was allegedly known to British authorities before the May 22 attack. [This story is still developing…]

The bomber suspect was arrested on May 22. However, police did not release the suspect’s name [at the time]. On Tuesday morning, May 23, ISIS claimed responsibility for the horrific act, but did not identify the bomber. The Manchester attack is being slated as the deadliest terror attack since the 2005 Britain bombings.

President Donald Trump, 70, released a lengthy statement on May 23, where he called the attacker(s) “losers.” Here is an excerpt from his statement: “I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured… and to the so many families of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.So many young beautiful and innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered… by evil losers in life…. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people, and in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children.” The president spoke out about the tragedy at the West Bank in Bethlehem on May 23.

After the concert ended and patrons were leaving, a loud explosion went off, causing attendees to rush out of the arena. While Ari wasn’t hurt, 22 fans lost their lives in the deadly attack, and 59 more were injured. Seriously, what kind of a vile human being would target an audience made up primarily of innocent young teenage girls as terror targets?!? Is this what the world has come to?

Ariana, 23, had just wrapped up her concert inside Manchester Arena when a loud explosion went off outside, causing a mass panic for people still inside the venue. Video from the scene showed young fans rushing out, many with phones to their heads calling their friends and families to tell them what happened and let them know that they were okay. Many looked clearly traumatized, as what should have been one of the most fun nights of their lives had turned into an evening that ended in carnage. The singer was unhurt in the attack, but was left in hysterics after finding out that so many Arianators were killed after coming out to see her in concert.

Twitter soon turned into a heartbreaking place with family members and friends posting photos of loved ones who were at the concert and were no longer reachable following the explosion. To see the faces of so many happy young people with their lives ahead of them possibly cut down in a deadly attack was just devastating. The fact that anyone would want to target such innocent victims is just unfathomable.

