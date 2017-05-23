Mac Miller Devastated & Concerned For GF Ariana Grande: Will He Cancel Tour To Be With Her?

REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande is understandably beside herself following the horrific explosion at her Manchester concert on May 22, canceling the rest of her European dates, and we hear that her boyfriend Mac Miller is ready to drop everything to be by her side. Will he cancel his tour, too?

After the tragic events that transpired at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester, England concert on May 22, leaving 22 dead and 59 injured, HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned that Ari’s boyfriend Mac Miller, 25, is strongly considering canceling the remainder of his tour, just as she did. “Mac’s main focus is to make sure Ariana is OK,” an insider tells us, “And if he has to cancel some of his future tour dates to make sure she is in a good place, he will.” Ariana is beyond heartbroken after what happened, of course, and we’re glad to hear that Mac is supporting her during this difficult time.

Mac is set to headline at Sasquatch Festival in Quincy, WA on May 27, then is supposed to head to Europe. If he doesn’t cancel his dates, another option he’s considering is to invite Ariana on tour with him, the source adds. Either way, Ariana is the most important thing to him right now. “He is making sure she is OK,” the insider explains, “And then will deal with his career afterwards.”

Ariana was meant to take the stage in London, England on May 25, but she is in absolutely no state to perform, nor would it be appropriate to continue the tour, as the source tells us. We do not blame her in the slightest, and we respect the “Side To Side” singer, who is shaken up in more ways than one, for handling the situation with utmost sensitivity. Our hearts go out to Ariana, the victims and their families.

