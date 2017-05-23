Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. ‘High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel are back and better than ever in an adorable May 23 video that shows the ‘brother and sister’ duo belting out a very special duet from the beloved Disney franchise — ‘What I’ve Been Looking For.’

Well, that’s adorable. Ashley Tisdale, 31, and Lucas Grabeel, 32, totally melted the hearts of all High School Musical fans when they dropped the most epic of reunion videos on May 23. In the clip, the stars — who portrayed brother and sister duo Sharpay and Ryan Evans throughout the franchise — sing their beloved duet from the films, “What I’ve Been Looking For.” Click here to see pics from the High School Musical movies.

Lucas joined Ashley on her YouTube channel’s “Music Sessions” segment to croon the song all Wildcats love, and also get nostalgic about everything HSM. “What’s your favorite memory of me?” Ashley questioned Lucas in a very Sharpay-like manner. “Going on tour was such a monumental experience,” her “bro” responded, referencing their HSM Live concert. “None of us had ever experienced anything like that before.” Ashley was so excited to gush about him, saying that he can impressively, “hit any note, he’s the best singer out of all of us.” Aw!

All we could think about while watching their little reunion was how much we wanted to rewatch the now classic 2006 Disney Channel original movie that introduced us to our fave East High students (and their real life counterparts). Of course that made us think about how much we are hoping they will all star in a High School Musical 4, which isn’t necessarily a pipe dream! Both Ashley and her BFF and fellow HSM star Vanessa Hudgens have said they’d be down to come back one more time!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ashley and Lucas’ epic duet? Do you think they did their original performance justice? Give us all your thoughts below!