‘The Voice’: Lauren Duski Reveals The Story Behind ‘Vulnerable’ Original Song ‘Deja Vu’

Lauren Duski took a major risk by performing a song she wrote herself on ‘The Voice’ May 22, but it totally paid off. The show finalist revealed this was actually the ‘most vulnerable’ song she’d ever written — here’s how it came to life.

All four The Voice finalists performed an original song on part 1 of the finale May 22, but Lauren Duski took things to the next level by actually writing her song, “Deja Vu,” herself. “I actually wrote this song two or three weeks before we started the show,” Blake Shelton’s artist revealed to HollywoodLife.com and other outlets after the show. “I was out in LA writing with my buddy Dan Henny and Cody Tarpley and we wrote it. I remember thinking — to me, I write a lot of sad songs and it’s not always intentional. For that write in particular we said, ‘Let’s write a happy song.’ And then we wrote one of the saddest songs I’ve ever written. So that’s just how it normally goes: It never goes the way you plan. I picked that one just because I feel like it’s my most vulnerable song. I just wanted to share something that I’m proud of and that I feel like I could connect with the most. “Deja Vu” is it for me.”

All season long, Lauren has demonstrated her ability to connect with a lyric and tell a story with her performances, which has been her main goal all along. “It’s pretty incredible, the power of music,” she dished. “I know it sounds cliche, but you get up there, and you share this story and you can just see the expression on people’s faces. Like, you really underestimate it until you’re standing there and singing it for them. So, I feel like there’s so much power in that and that’s the artist I want to be. Just someone that people can believe when they sing.”

"Deja Vu" landed on top of the iTunes charts after Monday's episode, so it has clearly resonated with Lauren's fans and viewers of The Voice. The 25-year-old country singer is up against Aliyah Moulden, Jesse Larson and Chris Blue in the finals, and on the May 23 episode, we will finally find out who the winner is.

