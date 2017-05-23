Blake Shelton could have another winner on his hands after his contestant Lauren Duski blew everyone else away in the ‘The Voice’ season 12 final. We’ve got the amazing performance of her original song ‘Deja Vu,’ right here!

Can The Voice just crown Lauren Duski the winner already? The 25-year-old slayed the final with an original song, and it is country music perfection. “Deja Vu” is all about heartbreak, featuring the chorus, “I can’t escape the love we made, the fights we had. The slamming doors and broken glass. Just like that it all comes back to you. Deja Vu.” Seriously, she could release this tune tomorrow and it would skyrocket to the top of country music charts. The ballad featured just a piano, cello, and Lauren’s amazing vocals. If that doesn’t nab her the win for season 12, we don’t know what else could.

All of the competitors in the finals on May 22 got three performances, and one was what their first single would be if they won. Lauren wrote this baby herself and we seriously hope this gets released because this girl could become a major star in the world of country music. The Voice hasn’t exactly had the best track record when it comes to churning out hit recording artists the way that American Idol once did, so the gorgeous blonde could be the first major breakout star from the NBC talent show.

Lauren absolutely crushed it on her cover of Garth Brooks‘ “The Dance,” and competing coach Adam Levine, 38, even gave her such high praise, telling her “It’s getting boring how great you are.” Well, we think that’s praise albeit in a backhanded way. The Michgan native proved she’s not just a ballad queen when it came to her duet with coach Blake Shelton, 40, as they hammered back a good old time on Hank Williams Jr.’s “There’s a Tear in my Beer.”

Blake has had four winners over 11 seasons with the last one coming in season seven. It looks like he can get those bragging rights again as Lauren is totally poised to take the competition AND go on to become a huge star, something no other The Voice contestant has done. Aliyah Moulden, Chris Blue and Jesse Larson are all talented, but just don’t hold a candle to Lauren.

