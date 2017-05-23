Lady Antebellum Brings Nashville To The Ballroom For ‘DWTS’

Courtesy of ABC

Wow, we love listening to Lady Antebellum, but there is something about combining their music with amazing dancing and it becomes MAGIC!

Lady Antebellum took to the (outdoor) ballroom floor to perform their hit song “You Look Good” on the DWTS finale on May 23. As if their amazing vocals weren’t enough, we got an amazing performance to go along with it! DWTS pros Witney Carson, Hayley Erbert, Artem Chigvintsev and Gleb Savchenko danced during the song and were totally captivating. They definitely brought a country flair to Hollywood. Witney and Hayley were wearing white dresses with cowboy boots, and the guys were wearing denim shirts!

Hillary Scott looked amazing, as usual, with her dark hair in pretty curls. She was wearing a sexy black dress with a laced-up corset on her waist. Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood looked equally handsome on stage. There is something so special about the finale of DWTS — there is so much energy and excitement in the air! Especially with that live audience — we love it!

The season 24 finale has been so amazing — the two night extravaganza featured three PERFECT freestyles from the finalists, a look back at this amazing season, performances from Hailee Steinfeld, OneRepublic AND TLC, plus a final 24-hour fusion dance challenge. We also got to see season 10 winner Nicole Scherzinger perform a number from the TV re-make of Dirty Dancing, which airs tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24. It’s been a packed two days, that’s for sure! We can’t wait to see the NEW Mirrorball trophy winners!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Lady Antebellum’s performance on DWTS?

