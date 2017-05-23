La La Anthony Consulting With Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Lawyer Amid Carmelo Split

REX/Shutterstock

Are La La and Carmelo about to make their divorce official? Well, La La apparently is. The TV personality reportedly met famed divorce lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser! And, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kim Kardashian played a part in La La’s legal move!

When it comes to Hollywood’s messiest and most expensive divorces, everyone knows who to call — Laura Wasser, 49. And, La La Anthony, 37, didn’t only call Wasser, but she met with her in person, as reported by Page Six, May 23. Wasser’s celebrity clientele includes the likes of Kim Kardashian, 36, Angelina Jolie, 41, and Johnny Depp, 53; so, La La’s split with Carmelo, 32, could be light work for the her.

But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. La La and Wasser reportedly met, “but nothing will likely happen until the end of summer [2017],” a source told Page Six. “Carmelo is still in denial and thinks he can fix his marriage.” Harsh. And, a separate source close to La La told the site that she’s actually met with multiple lawyers.

Let us remind you – While La La may have met with Wasser, she and Carmelo have yet to sign any legal docs. So, once again, let’s not jump to conclusions. “She’s trying to figure it out,” the source said. “She doesn’t want anyone saying she’s going through a divorce. She hasn’t signed anything, but they are [still] separated. She’s literally just having conversations… just because she met with a lawyer, doesn’t mean she’s getting a divorce.” Needless to say, nothing has really changed with the Anthony’s.

Nonetheless, here’s what we know: “Kim is the one who put La La in touch with her divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, who was amazing for Kim when she split with Kris Humphries, [32],” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Just knowing that Kim has her back is incredible for La La and she will never forget it.” Our source also says that although La La has yet to file the official papers, she’s ready to move forward with her divorce to Carmelo. “Kim was hoping that La La and Carmelo would work things out for the sake of their son, [Kiyan, 10,] but, La La has made up her mind.” Wow.

IF La La holds off the divorce until after summer, it could be because she and Carmelo’s wedding anniversary is in July, which gives us the hint that things may be OK. And, it sure seems like it. The pair have been amicably co-parenting and they’ve been spotted out together on multiple occasions. The Anthony’s most recently spent Mother’s Day together in New York City where they grabbed dinner as a family and some frozen yogurt for dessert. Finger’s crossed, La La and Carmelo can work things out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Carmelo and La La can fix their marriage?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.