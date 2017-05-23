Kylie Hughes Dishes About Nashville’s Influence On New Album & Reveals Her Tour Goals

If you’re not listening to Kylie Hughes yet, you’re going to want to start! HollywoodLife.com caught up with the talented pop/country artist and got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on her upcoming album, new single ‘Heat’ and SO much more.

After working on her new, self-titled album for two years, Kylie Hughes is ready for the world to finally hear all of her new music. “I wrote and record half [of the album] in L.A. and half in Nashville. So it kind of has this California pop feel to it, but because you’re recording with Nashville musicians, a little bit of that country’s going to sneak in whether you like it or not,” Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And I did like it. So, this album is very, not feminist or feminine, but very pro-girl and pro standing up for yourself.”

Kylie considers herself a pop artist, but has gotten a lot of inspiration from her time in Nashville. “Country music is very organic. Everything I record I’m able to perform live, I’m not up there with a laptop or anything,” she explains. “Since I write all my own music, I’m very lyric heavy. So I’m trying to write pop songs that have good lyrics.” Her inspiration? Singers like Kacey Musgraves, Elle King and Maren Morris, she says.

The album’s first single, “Heat,” is totally a jam, and is the perfect anthem for summer. “I definitely wanted to come out with an uptempo, fun, party song,” Kylie admits. “When I got the idea for the treatment of it, I was like, ‘This has to be done!’ I felt like it would be a good introduction to me. It’s fitting for summer, it’s a fun song. In the video, I didn’t want to take myself too seriously. I wanted to show my less-serious side before we get into the deep songs that are also on the album.”

Right now, Kylie doesn’t have any tour plans set in stone, but she’s ready to get on the road whenever the opportunity comes. “I will go with whoever will have me!” she raves. “Michelle Branch is the reason I picked up a guitar and she just put out an album and is touring. It’d be great to hang out with Michelle.” Check out the video for “Heat” above and make sure to check out Kylie’s album when it drops on May 26!

HollywoodLifers, will you be checking out Kylie’s new music?!