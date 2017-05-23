Kim Kardashian Slammed For Posting Party Pic With Ariana Grande After Manchester Attack

Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian is one of the latest celebrities to pledge her support for Ariana Grande and the victims of the deadly Manchester bombing on May 22. However, she may have went about it the wrong way. After she posted a party photo with Ariana fans ripped her apart. Get the details!

Kim Kardashian, 36, somehow made the tragic Manchester bombing at Ariana Grande‘s, 23, concert all about her — That’s what social media goers are saying. The internet pounced on Kim as soon as she took to Twitter and Instagram to share her condolences after she learned about the attack on May 23.

You may be thinking, “What was wrong with what Kim did?” Well, she posted the photo [seen above] to her social media accounts, which led fans to believe she was being insensitive. Social media users called her out for making the horrific act “all about her” by posting a photo where she was seen “partying.”

The photo — which Kim has since deleted — showed her in a crowd with Kendall Jenner, 21, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, at a Kanye West, 39, concert in 2016. Kim captioned the concert snap with a message in correlation with her image. “I’m praying for everyone in Manchester,” Kim began. “This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. I can’t imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids; Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose and have fun. It’s so scary to not feel safe in this world. My heart goes out to [Ariana Grande] I love you,” she captioned the photo.

While we’re unable to see the Instagram fire that Kim’s photo caused [since she deleted the pic], there were still tweets of the backlash in the Twitter-sphere. Take a look at some of the scathing reactions to her photo, below.

@KimKardashian We're never going to forget when you posted an inappropriate pic and made the #Manchesterbombing all about you. (Screenshots are forever.) pic.twitter.com/lsZlptqWio — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) May 23, 2017

@KimKardashian @ArianaGrande Only you Kim would find an opportunity to post a pic of yourself during this outrage. — relaxed panic (@RelaxedPanic) May 23, 2017

@KimKardashian @ArianaGrande The need for you to post a pic of yourself…disgusting — J E N N Y 👸🏼 (@jennyclairefox) May 23, 2017

@KimKardashian @ArianaGrande true narcissism is when someone can flip a tragedy and make themselves the center of attention. — moze (@omozay) May 23, 2017

The tragic suicide bombing occured in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22. Ariana was not injured in the attack, and she has since postponed her tour and returned home to Florida, where she is emotionally shaken up. See the first photos of her after the attack, right here.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, which left 22 fans dead and over 59 injured. Police have identified the suspect, who died after detonating a ball bearing bomb, as Salman Abedi, 22. Abedi was a British man with Libyan origins.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s post? — Was it an honest mistake, or a selfish act?

