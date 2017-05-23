Karrueche Tran: Why She Was Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

REX/Shutterstock

Karrueche Tran’s court session on May 23 didn’t go as she planned. After attempting to get a permanent restraining order against Chris Brown, the judge denied her request because she didn’t show up for the hearing! So what’s her next move?

Not good enough! Karrueche Tran, 29, lost a court battle on May 23 when she tried to get a permanent restraining order against her ex Chris Brown, 28. Unfortunately, she didn’t arrive to her appointment in person, and instead, spoke to the judge over the phone. The court did not feel this was the right approach to take, according to TMZ. If she wants that restraining order to be permanent, then she’s going to have to show the judge that she’s serious by showing her face! But did she have a valid reason for blowing off such an important day in court?

The model didn’t make it because she’s shooting the new TNT show Claws in New Orleans, so we can understad her not being there. Since talking on the phone about her legal issues is not something that the court was willing to get into, she’s going to have to try it a different way. The judge said that if she wants to get a permanent restraining order against Chris over alleged death threats and acts of violence, then she’ll have to do one of two things: give 12 days notice before the hearing date that she would be calling in for — or just show up in person.

As of now, the case is continued and Karrueche will have to go through more paperwork. So hopefully, it’ll work out in her favor! As far as her ex goes, Karrueche’s attorney Patrick Blood EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com on May 5 that Chris was served with a restraining order and would have to show up in court. “The allegations made under the original restraining order are still maintained and we look forward to getting to the merits, which up until now we haven’t been able to do,” Patrick said. “We can now focus on securing a permanent order for Ms. Tran.” Karrueche better show up to her hearing next time if she wants to make this a permanent thing!

