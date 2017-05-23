Julianne Hough Wows In Feather Mini On ‘DWTS’ Finale

Courtesy of ABC

Julianne Hough’s feathered mini was a fashion dream come true as she continued to shut it down with her stellar style on part one of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale — did you love her latest look as much as we did?

Dancing with the Stars may be coming to an end, and what we’ll miss most is certainly Julianne Hough‘s style! The judge, 28, continued to dominate on part one of the finale on May 22, where she looked fun and flirty in a sparkling, feathered mini. Julianne’s sleeveless dress put her toned arms and legs on display and she looked like she was having so much fun in the dress, showing it off on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Her sleeveless, thigh-grazing mini featured a sparkling, embellished bodice which gave way to the feathered skirt. She paired it with sparkling, pointy pumps taking the trend to the next level as she wore her hair down and slightly tousled — from head-to-toe we’re obsessed with this look, and considering how much we’ve loved all her outfits this season we aren’t surprised in the slightest.

From sequin, mermaid-inspired dresses to frothy gowns, Julianne showed off a slew of stylish looks this season — and we can’t get enough of her versatile sense of style! Her stylist, Anita Patrickson, even weighed in on what it’s really like dressing Julianne for all the shows. “We’ve got it down, we like to start with a bang, finish with a bang,” she said.

With the final episode tonight, we can’t wait to see what Julianne rocks, but we’re still totally obsessed with this feminine, feathered look. Do you agree? What did you think of her stylish looks on the big show? Relive all her best fashion moments from this season above and let us know.

