Joe Alwyn & Taylor Swift Getting Serious: Is He Moving To U.S. To Be Close To Her?

Taylor Swift and her new British beau, Joe Alywn are moving pretty fast! The actor is looking to make a swift move from his Northern London roots according to a new report, May 22! SO, is he moving to the U.S. to be with Taylor? There’s more to the story than you may think …

Look out America, because Joe Alwyn, 26, is about to grace us with his presence, according to The Sun, May 22! Taylor Swift, 27, may soon be able to drive to her man’s home instead of hopping on a private jet!

“Joe really wants to be near Taylor and moving to the U.S. will mean they can spend much more time together,” a source told the paper. Things are getting so serious between the super secretive pair that he’s reportedly willing to make the life-changing move. However, his alleged move across the pond is not only for his lady love. The actor is reportedly hoping that his move will make it easier for him to land big film roles.

“He’s a real family man and is close to his parents, so he will still be a regular visitor to their London home,” the source added. Which means, Taylor will allegedly remain a regular visitor to London town. According to multiple reports, Taylor’s been jetting off to see her new man in London, while dressed incognito and hidden disguises.

The singer has reportedly been dating the actor in secret for months now. And, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s keeping this romance very close to her heart.“Taylor is terrified of making the same mistakes in every relationship so she is doing everything she can to protect her love life,” our source said. We don’t blame Tay for taking a different approach to this romance since her splits with Tom Hiddleston, 36, and Calvin Harris, 33, played out very publicly in 2016.

