Image Courtesy of ABC

Hottie! We got a first look at the 30 men competing for Rachel Lindsay’s heart when season 13 of ‘The Bachelorette’ debuted on May 22. She stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ the same night and he predicted her top three finalists! We’ve got his guesses, right here.

Rachel Lindsay has already found the man of her dreams even though The Bachelorette season 13 just premiered on May 22. The 31-year-old Dallas attorney had an epic first episode where she met all of 30 her suitors and one of them is now her fiance. She gushed about him on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talked about how rare it is for the show to reveal she is engaged before the season began. Rachel said she and her man like to joke and say, “It’s a season of firsts.” ABC actually encouraged her to spill the big news, as she said they told her “You know, you’re so excited. You’re glowing. Just do it.” Unfortunately she hasn’t seen her beloved since the proposal, which happened just ten days ago!

Jimmy always handicaps the Bachelorette season and predicts the final three suitors — with massive help from his wife Molly McNearny — just by watching the first episode. He said that personal trainer Eric Bigger, 29, will be one of the last men standing because, “You seem really into him, He seems smart and level-headed. Eric will make it to the final three.” Next up, chiropractor Dr. Brian Abasolo. 37. Jimmy noted, “He got the first impression rose and you french kissed him. He’s Colombian, that’s exciting. Brian will be in the final two.”

“And finally, his name is Peter. You gave him that look when he got out of the limousine that is the same look women get on their face when they see a pair of shoes they really love. You both have gaps in the front of your teeth,” Jimmy noted and said what cute kids they would have. What sealed the deal is when Rachel said she hated chocolate and he was about to eat a piece and threw it in the fire instead. “You are engaged to Peter, true or false?” he asked Rachel, who just smiled and shrugged her shoulders.

The host and his wife have an epic track record at predicting the winner just by watching the first episode, getting eight out of the last 10 Bachelor/Bachelorette engagement correct. We’ll have to wait and see if they’re right yet again and if business owner Peter Kraus, 31, is Rachel’s fiance. Jimmy noted how it seems like the show’s relationships never end up working out and she said, ” I’d love to be the first, I’d love to prove you wrong.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Rachel’s appearance on Kimmel? Do you think Jimmy is right with his guess of who will win her heart?

