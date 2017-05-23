Courtesy of Instagram

A very pregnant Jill Duggar seems to be in good spirits despite the tragic death of her friend, on May 22. She posted a photo on May 23, with her mother Michelle, where she showed off her growing bump. The snap came just 24 hours after she learned that her friend had been murdered.

Jill Duggar, 26, is almost ready to give birth to her second child! The pregnant star put her bump on full display, May 23 while she was joined by her mother, Michelle Duggar, 50, in the sweet Instagram snap. We were shocked that the Duggar family hopped on social media so quickly after the death of Jill’s close friend.

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, 27, had been in Central America completing Christian mission work when their friend [who they did not identify, but was also there with family] was kidnapped and killed in an area nearby. Jill took to the Duggar family’s website to post about the tragic murder.

“We received a phone call on Monday from a friend here in Central America informing us that one of our other good friends (a fellow Christian) had been murdered the day before and that his family had found his body down by the river earlier that morning!”, she explained.

“Even though we had spoke with our friend and his family about the realities of the dangers here, and especially in their area right now, we were shocked when we learned of his kidnap and murder. We’ve had them into our home three times in the past couple weeks!”

On a lighter note, Jill and Derick are now safe and sound. Jill took to Instagram on May 21 to let her followers know that she and Derick were back in the states. They are currently preparing for the birth of their second child together, due in July!

Jill and Derick will reportedly welcome a little boy in summer 2017, and they couldn’t be happier. The couple announced that they were expecting baby number two back in Dec. 2016. They are already parents to 2-year-old Israel.

Our thoughts are with Jill and her friend's family during this difficult time.

