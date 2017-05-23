Jennifer Hudson Slays With ‘Remember Me’ Performance On ‘The Voice’ Finale

She’ll be a coach on ‘The Voice’ next season, but for now, Jennifer Hudson is at ‘The Voice’ for a guest performance! The talented singer hit the stage during the season 12 finale to belt out her hit ‘Remember Me,’ and it was absolutely incredible.

Jennifer Hudson just absolutely SLAYED during The Voice finale! During a night jam-packed with performances, the former American Idol contestant took her turn and sang her newest single “Remember Me,” and it may have been the best moment of the night. Jennifer was the last performer before the big reveal of the season 12 winner, and she brought all the feels with her powerful song. Oh, and she looked absolutely stunning in a little black dress, knee-high boots, and her short pixie cut perfectly styled. SLAY!

It was just announced earlier this month that Jennifer, who was once a coach on the UK version of The Voice, will actually be a coach on season 13 of the US version. She’ll appear alongside vets Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus, so she’ll have a lot to prove coming in as a rookie, but we have a feeling she’ll fit in just fine! The casting news was especially shocking because it came right around the same time it was confirmed that American Idol would be returning for a new season on ABC — lucky for The Voice that producers locked her down just in time, right?! Another Idol alum, Kelly Clarkson, will be joining The Voice panel for season 14.

Meanwhile, the May 23 finale of season 12 is the biggest night of the season, as J.Hud, Miley, Zedd, Alessia Cara, Chris Stapleton, Usher, CeeLo Green and MORE showed up for performances. Then, of course, at the end of the show, one of the four finalists — Lauren Duski, Chris Blue, Aliyah Moulden or Jesse Larson — will finally be named the winner.

