Jennifer Lopez & James Corden Learn Killer Dance Moves From Toddlers In Adorable Class

Courtesy of Twitter

Katy Perry may have been the star of James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Special’ on May 22, but Jennifer Lopez definitely had an important role as well! JLo joined James in an absolutely adorable class where they were taught choreography by — wait for it — toddlers!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is known around the world for her epic dancing skills, but that doesn’t mean she couldn’t stand to learn a few new moves. Well, lucky for her that’s exactly what she and James Corden, 38, did during his Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special. The pair signed up for a Toddlerography class, which is exactly what it sounds like — a choreography class taught by little ones. Of course it goes without saying that it was pretty much the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

JLo and James put on their workout gear and twirled around a dance studio to her hit “On The Floor,” taking directions from really tough “instructors.” Once they were done busting their butts they played around in a ballpit. The bit was so precious and we have to say it definitely gave Kate Perry‘s Carpool Karaoke segment a run for its money, even though the “Roar” singer was the star of the special!

James has done the Toddlerography segment before with stars like Jenna Dewan Tatum, 36, and Kate Hudson, 38, and we have to say this one was the cutest! We can only wonder if JLo spends time dancing with her nine-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. Though they are definitely big kids, we think they would look just as sweet dancing with their mama as the tiny tikes on the show did. OMG, can you imagine if they included her beau Alex Rodriguez‘s kids too? So cute!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of James and JLo’s Toddlerography class? Was it the best part of the Late Late Show Primetime Carpool Karaoke Speciall? Give us all your thoughts below!

