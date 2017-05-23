Manchester Bombing: How You Can Help The Victims In The Tragedy’s Aftermath

It’s been less than 24 hours since the deadly terror attack in Manchester on May 22. The horrific act left 22 fans dead and over 59 injured. While parents, friends and family members are still searching for their loved ones, here’s everything YOU can do to help.

The Manchester, England terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert — which ISIS claimed responsibility for — shook the world on May 22. Police have identified the suicide bomber as a 23-year-old man who’s allegedly been on their radar — Click here for more information.

During a press conference on May 23, White House Speaker, Paul Ryan, 47, said that taxi cab drivers in England were transporting victims and their families for free; residents in England were opening up their homes to anyone in need; and, hotels were taking in as many people as they could. But, here’s how to help the manchester attack victims no matter where you are located in the world.

Donate:

The Manchester Evening News has set up a CrowdFunding page to support the families of those killed and injured in the suicide bombing attack. The page’s goal is to raise £500,000 [$649,200]. If you cannot donate, it is also helpful to share the page on social media and with friends.

Share any information you can:

Friends and family of those who were victims in the deadly attack have taken to social media to find their loved ones or to seek support and help. Users have been inserting the hashtag #MissinginManchester into their posts on social media to draw attention. YOU can share their posts to help them during this difficult time. Important: There have been fake photos of missing people being shared on the internet. It’s crucial to be sensitive with what you post and be sure to do thorough research before sharing.

If you see or hear of anything, you can contact authorities at their emergency number.

Emergency number 0800 096 0095 is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Pay your respects:

A vigil will be held at 6 PM in Manchester’s Albert Square for the victims of the attack. Other events and vigils are scheduled throughout the U.K. and around the world. Search online and on social media for vigils being held near you.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.