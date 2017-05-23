Gwen Stefani Has ‘No Plans’ To Return To ‘The Voice’: Is She Done For Good?

SplashNews

Sorry Blake Shelton! The country singer’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, opened up on the possibility of returning to ‘The Voice’ and she sounded a little skeptical. So is her time on the show over?

We absolutely love Gwen Stefani, 47, as a judge on The Voice and we would be all for it if she came back! The pop star spoke to Entertainment Tonight on May 22 about her time on the series and if she would ever return. While it’s not exactly in the cards right now, she’s not ruling it out either! “I don’t have any plans to come back,” she said. “I love being here, I’d love to come back. We’ll see what happens next.”

If she ever did come back to the singing competition, there is one thing in particular she would love to do — bring more positive energy to Adam Levine, 38. “I love to compliment you because I just think you deserve it,” Gwen told the Maroon 5 lead man. “[Adam] is such an incredible coach. One thing I learned from [him] and I have to better at…he fights for his team.” Gwen added that Adam will show “whatever greatness his team member has.” How sweet!

Gwen is been doing pretty splendidly these days. She attended the Billboard Music Awards with her boyfriend — and former co-judge — Blake Shelton, 40, on May 21 for an incredible evening. Blake couldn’t help but gush over his lady and how lucky he feels attending special ceremonies like this with her. “Oh my god at some point it kind of builds your ego up when you walk into a room with Gwen,” he said. “But it’s also a crushing blow to your ego when you realize all the cheers and people shouting at ya, it’s not for [you], it’s her!” Oh, Blake!

The country star then mentioned that it’s really “exciting” when he has these moments with Gwen. “Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable,” he said. Well, hopefully, we’ll get to see Gwen side by side with her beau again on The Voice one day!

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see Gwen back on The Voice? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.