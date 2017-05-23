‘DWTS’ Finale Shocker: Normani Kordei Places Third — Judges & Fifth Harmony Freak

Oh. My. God. Normani Kordei placed third on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ during the show’s Season 24 finale on May 23 and as soon as host Tom Bergeron broke the news to the world everyone freaked out, including the judges, Fifth Harmony, and Normani herself!

Sorry, Harmonizers, but this is not the night for you. Today, May 23, the Season 24 finale of Dancing with the Stars aired, and much to the surprise of viewers everywhere, Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei came in third place against former MLB star David Ross (who placed second) and NFL running back Rashad Jennings (who won the competition). Normani had been favored to win after showing off some serious moves all season, but it looks like she just didn’t get enough votes! Click here to see pictures of Fifth Harmony.

But the viewers weren’t the only ones surprised to see Normani not bring home the Mirrorball Trophy. The rest of the members of Fifth Harmony were in attendance, and looked infuriated when the announcement was made. Her band mate Lauren Jauregui even took to Twitter to let everyone know she was “high key pissed.” On top of that, the DWTS judges were totally freaked out when they saw the girl they had watched grow so much as a dancer not even make it to the final two. You can see their reactions to the shocking moment in the video above!

I'm high key pissed lol — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2017

Weeeeellllllllllllll we all know who REALLY won that right?! My bby girl is the queen for LYF @NormaniKordei I'll make u a mirror trophy — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2017

While we are very sad to see Normani place third, we knew in the end someone was going to have to take that spot, and we’re glad she handled it with such grace. She truly is a star! We are also so happy for Rashad, as he really did work his butt off this season, and deserved first place. This season of Dancing with the Stars was one of the most amazing yet, and we can’t wait to see what happens next season!

