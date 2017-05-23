Cortez Kennedy Dead: Ex-NFL Star & Pro Football Hall Of Famer Dead At Age 48

Rex/Shutterstock

The NFL is once again in mourning, as the football world lost another one of its beloved stars. Cortez Kennedy, the 8-time NFL Pro Bowler and former defensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks, is dead, having passed away on May 23. He was just 48 years old.

The details surrounding Cortez Kennedy’s death are scarce, but a spokesperson for the Orlando Police department confirmed his passing to TMZ on May 23. When discussing the nature of the former Seattle Seahawks player’s passing, the officials said there was “nothing suspicious” about his death. While it’s a relief that there doesn’t seem to be any foul play in his death, it’s still sad to know he’s gone. Cortez’s family, when speaking to TMZ, confirmed they’re traveling to Orlando, Florida to deal with this heartbreaking tragedy.

Born in 1968 in Osceola, Arkansas, Cortez grew up in nearby Wilson, Arkansas, playing football for the Rivercrest High School. He attended Northwest Mississippi Community College, before earning a football scholarship for the University of Miami. He was named an All-American in 1989, and he was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Cortez joined the NFL in 1990, when the Seahawks picked him as the third overall selection in the 1990 draft. He would spend his entire 11-season career with the Seahawks, racking up 58 sacks and 568 tackles. He recorded a jaw-dropping 14 sacks during the 1992 season, earning him the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Cortez’s impressible agility, combined with his 300-plus pound body, changed how teams utilized their defensive players, according to NFL.com.

His quick and powerful performance earned him a trip to the NFL Pro-Bowl 8-times. Cortez retired from the NFL in 2000. After leaving the game, he worked as an advisor for the New Orleans Saints. While he never won the Super Bowl during his time in the NFL, being regarded as the best defensive tackle of all time earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Really sad to lose a guy like Cortez Kennedy. A great personality, a great player & I enjoyed competing against him. Prayers to his family. — John Elway (@johnelway) May 23, 2017

R.I.P Cortez Kennedy… Gone way too early. Thanks for always sharing knowledge to a young buck like me… #TheU — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) May 23, 2017

“Now I can say I’m a Hall of Famer and say ‘whoo, I’m in baby. I’m in for life,” he said during his induction ceremony. The Seahawks would also show their appreciation. In 2012, the team retired his number, #96. Sports Illustrated named him as the best player to ever wear the Number 96. Every single NFL fan would certainly agree.

Our thoughts go out to Cortez’s family, friends and fans during this time of loss.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.